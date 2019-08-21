Terril Brothers Inc. Sells 14,284 Shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO)

Terril Brothers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,284 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc accounts for approximately 2.8% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc were worth $8,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000.

EMO stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.79. 8,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,460. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%.

Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

