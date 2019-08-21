Terril Brothers Inc. Purchases 2,410 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Terril Brothers Inc. raised its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Coherent accounts for about 7.0% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $21,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 400.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Coherent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Coherent from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.41. 6,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,791. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.82. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.10 and a 1-year high of $192.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $339.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.61 million. Coherent had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

