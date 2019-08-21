Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.25. Tenneco posted earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Tenneco from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of TEN opened at $9.04 on Friday. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $539.85 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

In other Tenneco news, insider Jason M. Hollar acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Letham acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,377.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $848,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Towle & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 91.1% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,388,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,489,000 after buying an additional 1,138,503 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tenneco by 482.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,303,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,777 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tenneco by 394.2% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 766,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after acquiring an additional 611,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tenneco by 563.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 608,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tenneco by 112.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 489,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 259,236 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

