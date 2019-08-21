Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) were up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.54, approximately 610 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31.

About Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

