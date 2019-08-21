Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) Trading Up 11.5%

Shares of Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) rose 11.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.90, approximately 1,154,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 764,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

TLRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Telaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Telaria in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $365.11 million, a PE ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.98 million. Telaria had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Telaria Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 7,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $63,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telaria during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,366,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telaria in the 1st quarter valued at $1,905,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Telaria by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 293,627 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Telaria in the 1st quarter valued at $1,688,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,421,000. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Telaria Company Profile (NYSE:TLRA)

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

