Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 587,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,218 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $39,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 42,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 648,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,138,000 after buying an additional 64,231 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,624 shares of company stock worth $907,479. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $63.96. 2,570,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,233,067. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.83.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

