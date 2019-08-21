Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 92,988 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 92,988 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.10% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $48,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 16,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,529,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $786,522,000 after purchasing an additional 834,241 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WBA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,254. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average is $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.