Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 123,052 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123,052 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $67,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Waste Management by 534.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 41,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $9,823,424.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,921 shares in the company, valued at $32,963,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $34,278.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.60. The company had a trading volume of 23,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $83.22 and a one year high of $120.58. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.29.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Waste Management from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.91.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

