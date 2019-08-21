Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 232,481 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,481 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.36% of Darden Restaurants worth $53,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 1,273.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 319,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,850,000 after acquiring an additional 295,985 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,589,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,070,000 after acquiring an additional 240,234 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 622,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,586,000 after acquiring an additional 220,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,031,000 after acquiring an additional 189,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 307,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,318,000 after acquiring an additional 178,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRI. Evercore ISI began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Maxim Group lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $124,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,071.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 14,128 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $1,764,163.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,899.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,907 shares of company stock valued at $11,975,585 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DRI traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $119.24. The stock had a trading volume of 479,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,556. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.83 and a 12-month high of $126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

