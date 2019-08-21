Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $37.29 Million Stock Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 343,311 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.17% of United Continental worth $37,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Continental during the first quarter worth $25,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United Continental during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 40.5% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 202.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 2,145.5% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

UAL traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.43. The company had a trading volume of 896,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,113. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $77.02 and a 52 week high of $97.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.74.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.14. United Continental had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.12.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,981,974. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

