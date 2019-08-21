Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 43,207 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $43,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gabelli lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.61.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $4,981,602.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $2,512,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,575 shares in the company, valued at $12,482,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.47 on Wednesday, reaching $220.56. 5,749,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,222. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $219.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

