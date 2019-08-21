Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,138,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,840 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $45,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $937,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Compass Point upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of FNF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 445,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $44.79.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

