Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,127 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Amgen worth $80,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 402.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,425 shares of company stock worth $804,312 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,518. The stock has a market cap of $122.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.19. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $211.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.94.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

