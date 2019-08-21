TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 64,513 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 1,262.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,623 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,513 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Rio Tinto during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 238.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RIO stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $48.66. The stock had a trading volume of 21,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,652. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average of $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.77.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

