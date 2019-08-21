TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,475 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGSB stock opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $53.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.