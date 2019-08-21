TD Asset Management Inc. Has $5.58 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,895 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,477 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 14,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Macquarie lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.78 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Nomura set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

In related news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $37,940.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.