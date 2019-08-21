TD Asset Management Inc. Has $5.23 Million Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Quidel worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Quidel by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 24,132 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Quidel by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 472,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,024,000 after buying an additional 16,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

QDEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quidel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

Quidel stock opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.40. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $77.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Quidel had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $108.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Edward Keith Russell sold 13,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $743,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,801.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 21,789 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $1,258,968.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,676,287.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,077. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.