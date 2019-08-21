TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.94 Million Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,091 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 14.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $786,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,380 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. NetApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $88.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 77.11%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other NetApp news, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 38,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,350,902.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,336.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 23,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $1,454,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at $996,875.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,092 shares of company stock worth $9,676,120. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of NetApp to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of NetApp to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.52.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

