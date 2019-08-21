TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,831 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 27,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $247,359.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.44. 453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,854. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.39. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $127.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.