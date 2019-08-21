TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kellner Capital LLC

Kellner Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,300 shares during the period. TCF Financial makes up approximately 3.5% of Kellner Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 234.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 125,818 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,556,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 62,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,031,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 385,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $22.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

TCF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.38. 24,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,582. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.47 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from TCF Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

