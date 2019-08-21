Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 109 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $1,500.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,197.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $1,360.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,371.05.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $12.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,196.52. 266,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,357. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,168.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1,158.92. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,296.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.