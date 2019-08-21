Target (NYSE:TGT) Given a $100.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Target (NYSE:TGT) has been assigned a $100.00 price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TGT. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.49.

NYSE:TGT traded up $16.19 on Wednesday, reaching $101.72. 23,082,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,996,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Target has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Target had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $370,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 8,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $736,379.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,854,650 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 889.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,043,000 after buying an additional 3,850,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 613.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,129,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,020,000 after buying an additional 2,690,600 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Target by 59.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,893,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,253,000 after buying an additional 1,081,856 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 55.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,601,000 after buying an additional 842,348 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 162.2% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,242 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,362,000 after buying an additional 719,655 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

