Target (NYSE:TGT) Given a $100.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Target (NYSE:TGT) has been assigned a $100.00 price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TGT. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.49.
NYSE:TGT traded up $16.19 on Wednesday, reaching $101.72. 23,082,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,996,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Target has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $90.39.
In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $370,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 8,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $736,379.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,854,650 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 889.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,043,000 after buying an additional 3,850,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 613.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,129,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,020,000 after buying an additional 2,690,600 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Target by 59.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,893,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,253,000 after buying an additional 1,081,856 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 55.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,601,000 after buying an additional 842,348 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 162.2% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,242 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,362,000 after buying an additional 719,655 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.
