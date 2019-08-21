Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $8,509,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 13,031 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $912,691.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,180.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $135,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at $359,873.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,954 shares of company stock worth $7,398,525. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,685. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.36. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $93.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 173.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

