Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Receives $41.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TALO. Roth Capital set a $45.00 price target on Talos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stephens set a $37.00 price target on Talos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 52,525.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 352.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period.

Shares of TALO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 691 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,651. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $36.46.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.23 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 30.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

