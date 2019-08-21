TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $41,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 121.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 65.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter worth $49,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $138.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.64.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.99. The stock had a trading volume of 17,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $139.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $422.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.65 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $570,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $2,718,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,719 shares of company stock valued at $6,908,770 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

