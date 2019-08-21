Synereo (AMP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $17,302.00

Synereo (CURRENCY:AMP) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. Synereo has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $17,302.00 worth of Synereo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Synereo has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Synereo token can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Synereo Token Profile

Synereo (CRYPTO:AMP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2016. Synereo’s total supply is 622,410,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,728,564 tokens. Synereo’s official Twitter account is @hyperspace_1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Synereo’s official message board is medium.com/the-hyperspace-blog . The Reddit community for Synereo is /r/HyperSpaceApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Synereo is hyperspace.app

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperSpace, previously Synereo, redefines content publishing and distribution with Blockchain-enabled solutions that efficiently underlie and support a decentralized attention economy.

HyperSpace, a privately held company, was founded in 2014 by Dor Konforty, a leading expert in decentralized organizational principles with over eight years of experience in the crypto/decentralization space. With offices in Tel-Aviv and San Francisco, our multidisciplinary team is comprised of experts in entrepreneurship, software engineering, R&D, marketing, and design – all working together to realize our vision: Creating a new content economy.”

Synereo Token Trading

