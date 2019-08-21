Swiss National Bank Sells 9,300 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Advance Auto Parts worth $36,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,454,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,961,000 after buying an additional 306,824 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,398,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,540,000 after buying an additional 973,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,209,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,194,000 after buying an additional 644,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,363,000 after buying an additional 124,055 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 979,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,040,000 after buying an additional 92,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $135.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.41. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.09 and a 12-month high of $186.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (down previously from $182.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.38.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

