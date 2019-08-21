Swiss National Bank Sells 47,700 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Lincoln National worth $42,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lincoln National by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,748,000 after acquiring an additional 57,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,472,000 after acquiring an additional 197,294 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $496,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Buckingham sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $532,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 target price on Lincoln National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $53.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,966. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $71.27. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.