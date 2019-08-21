Swiss National Bank Sells 202,300 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,869,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 202,300 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.9% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $819,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $6,938,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,423 shares of company stock valued at $21,743,165 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.75. 139,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,164,042. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.94. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.15. The company has a market cap of $243.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.22.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

