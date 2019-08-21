Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Godaddy worth $39,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Godaddy by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,019 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Godaddy by 5.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,369,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,096,000 after acquiring an additional 436,616 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 32.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,332,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,952 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,064,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,244,000 after purchasing an additional 273,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after purchasing an additional 66,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,631. Godaddy Inc has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.19, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Godaddy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $737.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Godaddy news, CEO Scott Wagner sold 7,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $533,180.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Morrow sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $28,761.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,316 shares in the company, valued at $622,868.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,087 shares of company stock worth $2,811,696 over the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDDY. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on Godaddy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Godaddy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

