Swiss National Bank Has $41.01 Million Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,147 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Credicorp worth $41,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 24.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 29.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 67.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.00.

Credicorp stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.16. 785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,249. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $200.34 and a one year high of $252.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

