Swiss National Bank Buys 71,203 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 78.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,203 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Paycom Software worth $36,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,930,000 after purchasing an additional 24,903 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $1,600,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 2,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total transaction of $504,987.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.95, for a total transaction of $522,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,700 shares of company stock worth $6,848,457. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PAYC traded up $9.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.59. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $107.46 and a twelve month high of $248.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.77.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.88 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 38.25%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.15.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

