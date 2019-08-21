Svb Leerink Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink dropped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for AC Immune in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for AC Immune’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

ACIU has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on shares of AC Immune and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $5.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.90 and a quick ratio of 21.90. The company has a market cap of $363.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.02. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,092,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 162,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 25.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

