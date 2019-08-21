sUSD (SUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $2.06 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One sUSD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00009923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $7,408.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00268881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.15 or 0.01321635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00022047 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00094318 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000425 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 2,078,931 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.