Sunniva (CNSX:SNN) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Sunniva Inc (CNSX:SNN) were down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.07, approximately 119,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 44,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85.

About Sunniva (CNSX:SNN)

Sunniva Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated medical cannabis company in California and Canada. The company focuses on producing medical cannabis; and converting trim to extracted products, such as cannabis oil. It also owns and operates a network of 7 clinics in Canada specializing in medical cannabis; and provides custom, private-label vaporizers serving approximately 80 brands in the North American marketplace.

