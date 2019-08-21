Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$58.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

SLF traded up C$0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching C$53.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,701,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,207. The company has a quick ratio of 10,082.25, a current ratio of 10,847.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$52.66. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$43.13 and a 1 year high of C$55.97. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 50.86%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 17,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.54, for a total value of C$949,264.20. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.30, for a total value of C$1,045,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,437,293.99.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

