SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) to post $2.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.90 million and the lowest is $430,000.00. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S posted sales of $49.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will report full-year sales of $7.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320,000.00 to $15.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.11 million, with estimates ranging from $1.72 million to $6.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SUMMIT THERAPEU/S.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 24.32%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of SMMT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,501 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.57% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

