SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SUOPY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

SUMCO CORP/ADR stock remained flat at $$23.58 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.15. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

