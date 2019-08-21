Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Purchases New Position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 202,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 82,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the 1st quarter worth about $1,081,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 569.4% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 39,559 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 356,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport alerts:

In other news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $165,553.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,248,345.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. sold 4,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $216,414.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

ETV stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,652. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $16.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.