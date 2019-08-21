Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Purchases 263 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 43,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 67,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 41,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,839. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $121.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Bank of America upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $165,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

