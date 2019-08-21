Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,252,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,719,000 after purchasing an additional 188,693 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,858,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,517 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,630,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,490,000 after purchasing an additional 29,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,251,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,297,000 after purchasing an additional 87,792 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,160,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,252,000 after purchasing an additional 64,070 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.21. 3,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,120. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.61.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

