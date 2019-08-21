Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Acquires Shares of 1,110 Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in AON by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 144,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 593,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of AON by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 168,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,717,000 after purchasing an additional 39,901 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 523.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Atlantic Securities cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners raised shares of AON to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays set a $190.00 price target on shares of AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.64.

Shares of AON stock traded up $2.12 on Wednesday, hitting $193.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,875. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $135.30 and a 52-week high of $198.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.77. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). AON had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

In related news, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 11,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $2,104,135.05. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,481.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

