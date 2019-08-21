Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Acquires 192 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,867,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley purchased 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.03 per share, with a total value of $50,280.78. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.82. 626,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,914. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.89. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $103.65 and a fifty-two week high of $132.13. The stock has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.49.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

