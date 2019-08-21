Sugar Exchange 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.00 (SGR)

Sugar Exchange (CURRENCY:SGR) traded down 37.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Sugar Exchange token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Sugar Exchange has a market cap of $68,397.00 and $12.00 worth of Sugar Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sugar Exchange has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sugar Exchange alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00266777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.92 or 0.01313400 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00021979 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00092929 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Sugar Exchange Profile

Sugar Exchange’s launch date was November 10th, 2017. Sugar Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,048,718 tokens. The official website for Sugar Exchange is sugarexchange.io . Sugar Exchange’s official Twitter account is @Sugar_Exchange

Sugar Exchange Token Trading

Sugar Exchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sugar Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sugar Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sugar Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sugar Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sugar Exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.