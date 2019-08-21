STRAKS (STAK) Price Reaches $0.0019

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 43.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. STRAKS has a total market cap of $44,701.00 and $94.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STRAKS has traded down 43.5% against the US dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, HitBTC and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,078.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.88 or 0.01836117 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $301.14 or 0.02990378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00723251 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.07 or 0.00795064 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011879 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00059364 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00490500 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00131166 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

