Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Has $3.85 Million Position in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned about 2.27% of Mackinac Financial worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the first quarter valued at $470,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 10.5% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 210,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mackinac Financial alerts:

Shares of MFNC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.03. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,782. Mackinac Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.60.

MFNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Mackinac Financial Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Mackinac Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackinac Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.