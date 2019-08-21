Stephens Inc. AR Sells 745 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Voit & Company LLC increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 3.2% during the first quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 10.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 291.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 41,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Communications stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.05. The company had a trading volume of 55,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,159. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $34.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $288,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $93,105.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,989.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Discovery Communications from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

