Stephens Inc. AR Sells 5,547 Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 23.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,891,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,776,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,079 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2,152.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,056,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,149 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 268.9% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 844,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 615,415 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the first quarter worth $11,228,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

FLR traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $17.37. 8,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,770. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.93.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.19). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $41.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.91.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

