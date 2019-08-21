Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Position in Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,796 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.09% of Origin Bancorp worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OBNK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,912 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 104,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the period. 50.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of OBNK stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,397. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Origin Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $54.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

