Stephens Inc. AR Has $864,000 Position in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 444,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,405,000 after buying an additional 64,967 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 39.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 3.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $750,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.51. 41,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.85. Avanos Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Avanos Medical news, CEO Joseph Fralin Woody purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $139,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVNS shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Avanos Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Avanos Medical and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

